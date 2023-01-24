Panic! At The Disco announce break-up after almost 20 years

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Panic! At The Disco will be no more, lead singer Brendon Urie announced Tuesday (24 January).

The band, which formed in 2004, will retire after its upcoming European tour, Urie said.

“Growing up in Vegas I could’ve never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we’ve made along the way,” the singer wrote in a statement posted on Instagram. “But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin.”

Urie announced that the upcoming birth of his first child was one of the reasons behind the decision.

“We’ve been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard.. Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon! The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure,” he said.

Urie continued: “That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more.”

Thanking the band’s fans for their support over the years, he added: “I’ve sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can’t put into words how much it has meant to us.

“Whether you’ve been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you.”

“I love you. I appreciate you. Thank you for existing,” he concluded.

Panic! At The Disco’s European tour is scheduled to begin on 20 February in Vienna, Austria, and will finish up in Manchester, England, on 10 March.