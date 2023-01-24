✕ Close Julian Sands: Who is the Hollywood British actor missing in California?

The search for Julian Sands has entered its 11th day amid a warning of strong winds and gusts of up to 62 to 67mph.

In the latest update, the Warlock star’s family has thanked California authorities for their “heroic” efforts in the search for the missing British actor.

“Our heartfelt thanks to the compassionate members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department who are coordinating the search for our beloved Julian, not least the heroic search teams listed below who are braving difficult conditions on the ground and in the air to bring Julian home,” the statement read.

On Monday 23 January, the National Weather Service reported high winds affecting the Santa Ana mountain region and San Bernandino, close to the San Gabriel mountains where Sands is believed to have gone missing.

An alert warned of possible power outages, travel disruption, and the risk of falling trees.

Last week, Sands’ family released the last known images of him mountaineering.

“This is how he would love to be seen, doing what he loved best – a heroic mountaineer, and thrilled to send a picture of him looking so happy to share with his beloved grandson, Billy,” a family member told The Independent.