Paolo Nutini has announced a run of live dates in the UK, including four nights at London’s 100 Club next week.

Commencing this Saturday (14 May) at Sheffield’s Leadmill, the Scottish singer-songwriter’s tour will also take in two dates at Corran Halls in Oban, Scotland.

The 35-year-old will follow the tour by headlining TRNSMT and Victorious Festivals, and will also perform at Berlin’s Lollapalooza festival in September.

The singer has not released new music in eight years. His third album, the critically acclaimed Caustic Love, was released in 2014 and preceeded by These Streets and Sunny Side Up.

Read below for more information on how to get tickets for the UK shows, including the four nights in London.

How to get tickets

Tickets will go on sale at 9am UK time on Tuesday (10 May) and will be available through Ticketmaster .

Demand is expected to be high for the London dates, as the 100 Club has a capacity of just 350.

There are still tickets available for Nutini’s European shows in July but some dates are already sold out.