The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Paolo Nutini: How to get tickets to the singer’s UK tour
Tickets go on sale on Tuesday 10 May
Paolo Nutini has announced a run of live dates in the UK, including four nights at London’s 100 Club next week.
Commencing this Saturday (14 May) at Sheffield’s Leadmill, the Scottish singer-songwriter’s tour will also take in two dates at Corran Halls in Oban, Scotland.
The 35-year-old will follow the tour by headlining TRNSMT and Victorious Festivals, and will also perform at Berlin’s Lollapalooza festival in September.
The singer has not released new music in eight years. His third album, the critically acclaimed Caustic Love, was released in 2014 and preceeded by These Streets and Sunny Side Up.
Read below for more information on how to get tickets for the UK shows, including the four nights in London.
How to get tickets
Tickets will go on sale at 9am UK time on Tuesday (10 May) and will be available through Ticketmaster.
Demand is expected to be high for the London dates, as the 100 Club has a capacity of just 350.
There are still tickets available for Nutini’s European shows in July but some dates are already sold out.
You can find out more information on the tour and how to get tickets on Ticketmaster.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies