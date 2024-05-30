Paris Hilton returns to music with new album nearly 20 years after debut

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Paris Hilton is making her long-awaited return to the music scene with her new LP, Infinite Icon, – 18 years after her debut album.

The singer and socialite, 43, came out with her self-titled record, Paris, in 2006. It featured cult hits like “Stars Are Blind” and “Nothing in This World.”

While Hilton has since dropped a few singles here and there, including 2013’s “Good Time”, 2015’s “High off My Love” and 2020’s “I Blame You”, as well as guest featured on tracks by Sia and Steve Aoki, she has not put out an official follow-up to her first record – that is until September 6, when she releases Infinite Icon.

Hilton first teased her second album last year following the release of “Hot One”, the first single off of the LP.

“I was instantly inspired and knew we had to make this record,” she told Rolling Stone last June. “We went into Sunset Sound Studio and ended up recording 3 songs in just one day! It was magic!”

On a December 2023 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, she declared that the forthcoming album “is here to save pop music.”

Paris Hilton will come out with her second album 18 years after her debut record ( Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

“I’ve been in the studio [with] Sia executive producing my full album,” Hilton said. “I love her so much.”

She praised Sia for being the “most brilliant songwriter of our time”, before adding the “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” singer, Meghan Trainor, had also written some songs on the “epic” new album.

Hilton’s return to music has been steadily building since her surprise appearance performance of “Stars Are Blind” with Sia and Miley Cyrus at NBC’s 2022 Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,

She later released an updated version of the song featuring Kim Petras.

