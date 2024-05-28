Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Paris Hilton had a sweet response to fellow moms after she sparked concern over her son Phoenix’s life jacket in a swimming video.

The socialite, 43, recently shared videos of her family vacation with her son Phoenix, one, and daughter London, six months. In a video posted to TikTok on May 25, Hilton could be seen floating in a lazy river pool with her son in her arms.

However, it seemed in the clip that Phoenix was wearing his Puddle Jumper life jacket backwards while swimming with his mom. He appeared to be wearing the life jacket, which has two arm holes and a vest in the front, with the front vest on his back.

In the comments section, one mother alerted the Paris in Love star that Phoenix’s life jacket was on backwards.

“Hey momma, just a tip from another Puddle Jumper mom, I think it’s on backwards,” one TikTok user commented under Hilton’s video, adding: “But I love this video, pure joy.”

The mother of two seemed to appreciate the helpful advice, and left a sweet response to the TikToker.

“Oops! Thank you! I never let him out of my arms, [I] thought it was backwards too,” Hilton explained. “I said that to the person who I bought it from and they said it was on right. But thank you so much for letting me know.”

Others took the opportunity to applaud Hilton for being so open to suggestions from fellow moms.

“I absolutely love how you listen and take other mom’s advice instead of getting pissed off!!!” one person wrote. “I’m a new fan of yours and you are a great mom!”

“You are always so kind and humble in your responses when people are trying to help,” another user said. “It’s so clear what a great mom you are and how open you are to suggestions and help. It’s amazing to see.”

A third fan chimed in: “You are a great mom. Learning is part of being a great mom! You are doing nothing wrong!”

The reality TV star became a mother for the first time when she and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed their son Phoenix in January 2023. Hilton and Reum - who tied the knot in November 2021 - announced the birth of their first child via surrogate on Instagram.

“You are already loved beyond words,” the DJ captioned the post, which showed her holding her son Phoenix’s tiny hand.

Just 10 months later, they welcomed their second child together – a daughter named London – also via surrogate. “Thankful for my baby girl,” Hilton wrote on Instagram, showing a photo of a pink pajama set with the name “London” inscribed on the collared top.

Since then, the Simple Life star has given fans a glimpse at her transition into motherhood. Most recently, Hilton revealed that she plans on being “strict” when it comes to her children’s social media usage. Speaking at The Wall Street Journal’s “The Future of Everything Festival” on May 21, she explained why she doesn’t want her son and daughter to begin using social media until they’re much older.

“I’m going to try to not have them have a phone for a while because I think it’s just… some of these kids are just getting phones at way too young of an age,” Hilton said at the New York City event. “And there’s just so many things online that I wouldn’t even want my children to be exposed to.

“So I never thought I would say this, but I’m going to be the strict mom,” she added.

Hilton acknowledged the dangers that social media can pose on mental health, especially when it comes to negative comments from online trolls. “I just want my children just to feel just so loved and seen and want to be that next generation of someone that brings positivity to the world and just to have big hearts and big loving,” she said. “That’s something that’s really important to me.

“And also to live a world outside of social media and being on their phone all the time. So I feel that’s really taken a lot from children. Kids are not going outside any more and playing as much because everyone’s just so busy on their phones.”