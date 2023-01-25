Paris Hilton welcomes first child with Carter Reum

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Paris Hilton has welcomed her first child with Carter Reum.

The 41-year-old model shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday (24 January).

“You are already loved beyond words,” she wrote in the caption of a photograph where she’s holding her son’s hand.

Hilton and Reum tied the knot in November 2021 after dating for two years.

The 40-year-old venture capitalist and author proposed to Hilton on a private island on 13 February in 2021.

The couple’s wedding celebrations kicked off with a reception at Hilton’s grandfather Barron’s estate in Bel-Air, followed by a carnival on the Santa Monica Pier, and a black-tie soirée, according to Page Six.

Many fans and friends have congratulated Hilton and Reum on social media.

“So happy for you guys!!!” Kim Kardashian commented.

Demi Lovato wrote: “Congratulations sis!!!!”

Model Heidi Klum wrote: “I am Sooooooo happy for you. Sending lots and lots of love.”

Dorothy Wang wrote: “So happy for you!! Another baby Aquarius just like mommy.”

Hilton and Reum’s wedding was attended by many celebrities such as Emma Roberts, Bebe Rexha, Paula Abdul, and Bling Empire star Christine Chiu.

In a November 2021 episode of Hiltons’ podcast This is Paris, she and Reum discussed details of their relationship and wedding.

“It is definitely going to be your fairytale wedding,” Reum said, adding: “That first kiss and that first hug and as we always say, the electric bolts that are going to shoot between us – I’m going to think about all those memories.”

Meanwhile, Hilton revealed that she was nervous for the couple’s first dance, and that she took two dancing lessons. “It’s just hard,” the heiress said.

This was both Reum and Hilton’s first marriage, but the Cooking With Paris star has been engaged four times in the past.