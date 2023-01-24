Sam Smith explains why they were banned from two dating apps

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sam Smith has shared the amusing reason why they were kicked off dating apps Tinder and Hinge.

The “Unholy” singer, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, revealed that they were banned from some online dating apps because both Tinder and Hinge believed the account belonged to a catfish impersonating Smith.

“I never did Grindr,” the 30-year-old singer said during an interview with ET Canada on 23 January. “I did Tinder once, I think I got chucked off of Tinder. I got chucked off of Hinge because they thought that I wasn’t me.”

Smith admitted, “Well, I didn’t verify my profile, so I should have done that.”

While the “Stay With Me” performer revealed they’re no longer on dating apps, Smith noted that they’ve “always been able to date” despite their busy schedule. However, if they were to make a “silly” dating profile now, it would be dedicated to their dog – Velma – and their love for McDonald’s.

Smith has been romantically linked to model Jay Camilleri, actor Andy Newton Lee, and 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn.

Most recently, Smith was spotted with designer Christian Cowan in New York City last week ahead of their performance on Saturday Night Live. Cowan and Smith were also photographed together at the White House in December for the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act, alongside President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris.

While Smith has kept quiet about their current relationship status, the “Latch” singer told ET Canada how their dog, Velma, has influenced their outlook on love.

“She taught me how to love,” Smith said. “I really feel like I don’t think I loved anyone other than my family and friends and stuff… she’s really taught me that. I miss her loads by the way, I haven’t seen her in ages.”

In October 2022, Smith revealed to British GQ that they’ve become more “open” to “romantic attention” as they’ve grown in confidence.

“Over the last few years, as I’ve become confident in my skin, I’ve got loads of wonderful romantic attention,” they said. “It’s been incredible. I’m so open to it. And I know what I want and I know who I am and I’m excited for that.”

The singer added that they’ve decided to “always” keep their relationships “private” from now onwards. “I have had relationships where I’ve shared stuff online and talked about it here and there,” they said. “And I just don’t want to do that. I think being loved by someone is such a gift – for yourself. And I think my job can get in the way of that – the purity of that love – sometimes.”

Smith also explained about how each of their romantic partners has taught them new things about themself, saying, “I’ve only had three boyfriends.”

“All of them, equally, were just incredible teachers,” they continued. “And I think that now, it’s definitely changed how I am in relationships, because I don’t need another person to direct me to me. I direct them to me myself. Because I know who I am. And it’s beautiful. Every single relationship is different. Every two people are different. And I think it’s just learning your own language together.”