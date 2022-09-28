Sam Smith says they’re ‘open’ to ‘romantic attention’ in life
‘I think being loved by someone is such a gift – for yourself,’ singer said
Sam Smith has opened up about their love life.
The “I’m Not the Only One” singer – who is non-binary – said that they’ve become more “open” to “romantic attention” as they’ve grown in confidence.
In a new cover story for GQ, Smith explained: “Over the last few years, as I’ve become confident in my skin, I’ve got loads of wonderful romantic attention.
“It’s been incredible. I’m so open to it. And I know what I want and I know who I am and I’m excited for that.”
The singer, 30, added that they’ve decided to “always” keep their relationships “private” from now onwards.
“I have had relationships where I’ve shared stuff online and talked about it here and there,” they said. “And I just don’t want to do that.
“I think being loved by someone is such a gift – for yourself. And I think my job can get in the way of that – the purity of that love – sometimes.”
In 2020, Smith said that they’re open to dating any gender in their search for love.
The London-born singer previously had a high-profile relationship with 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn.
However, Smith set the record straight by revealing that they would not limit their dating life to one gender, adding that they are open to having relationships with women, men and non-binary people.
“I’ve never really kind of played by the rule book. I love people and whoever I fall for, that’s who I fall for. I don’t know who that’s going to be,” the “Stay With Me” singer said.
“Now I don’t know what gender they will be, to be quite honest, and that’s a freeing thing – to not be limited to one category of person. I just fall in love with whoever I fall in love with.”
In September 2019, Smith came out as non-binary on social media, revealing that they would be using theythem pronouns going forward.
