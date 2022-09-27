Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

George Clooney has shared a glimpse into his relationship with wife Amal Clooney ahead of their eighth wedding anniversary.

The couple walked the red carpet at the History Talks 2022 event in Washington, DC on Saturday. George, 61, wore a gray suit and a black button-down shirt while Amal, 44, was dressed in a red jumpsuit with lace detailing.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, the Oscar winner spoke about his upcoming anniversary and reflected on their past eight years of marriage. “Eight years! And they said it wouldn’t last,” George jokingly declared.

When asked what has made the last eight years of marriage so magical, George replied, “Everything about my wife is sort of magical, as I think everybody has come to realise once they see her and hear her and hear what she stands for.”

"There’s just not a downside to her," he added.

The couple, who were married during a lavish ceremony in Venice, Italy back in 2014, will celebrate their anniversary on Tuesday. The two are also parents to twins Alexander and Ella, five.

Amal Clooney – an international law and human rights attorney who frequently represents victims of genocide and sexual violence – was recently named Time magazine’s 12 Women of the Year for 2022. While reflecting on her career advocating for human rights, Amal explained that it is her five-year-old twins who continue to inspire her work.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend History Talks 2022 on 24 September in Washington, DC (Getty Images)

“With everything going on today, I want to have a good answer when they ask me what I was doing,” she said in an interview with Nobel Peace Prize-winning journalist Maria Ressa.

She also opened up about her relationship with George, who she called her “great love”, and described their marriage as “wonderful”.

“Marriage has been wonderful,” Amal said. “I have in my husband a partner who is incredibly inspirational and supportive, and we have a home filled with love and laughter. It is a joy beyond anything I could ever have imagined. I feel so lucky to have found a great love in my life, and to be a mother – this is how I get my balance.”

Meanwhile, George Clooney spoke to ET about the life lessons he and his wife hope to instill into their children as they grow older.

“Pay attention to other people," he explained. "In my family, the rules were always ‘Challenge people with power, defend people with less power.’ And if you can do that, you’ve had a good life."