George Clooney makes ITV’s Lorraine Kelly blush during interview about new movie

A cheeky double entendre by George Clooney left ITV’s Lorraine Kelly blushing during her interview with the Hollywood star.

The Scottish presenter was interviewing the actor, alongside Julia Roberts, about their new film, Ticket To Paradise, when she asked the pair about their “wee kissing scene.”

“That’s a strange phrase though, ‘a wee kissing scene’. I mean what time is this show on?” the American actor remarked.

In a moment of fluster, Ms Kelly said she had gone “bright red” but was going to be “very calm and very cool.”

