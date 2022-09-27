Kim Kardashian is ‘not ready’ to date yet following Pete Davidson split
‘I really need to just be by myself,’ reality TV star says
Kim Kardashian has said she can’t imagine what kind of person she will date next.
The SKIMS founder and reality TV star has affirmed that she is still single, following her split from Pete Davidson, but that she is not prepared to date.
When asked about the ideal man Kardashian sees herself with next, she told Live with Kelly and Ryan: “Absolutely no one”.
Host Kelly Ripa offered The Kardashians star some dating advice and said that she should be with “a titan of the industry”.
“That’s what you need because that’s what you are. He is out there, sitting and watching this,” Ripa said.
“He is watching you and going: ‘OK how do I get in touch with Kim Kardashian?’”
During a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Kardashian said she believes her next romance may be with a “scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor, [or] attorney”.
Clarifying her comments, Kardashian said a “bunch of scientists and attorneys” had contacted her following the admission, but she is “just not ready” to date.
“I’m not looking for anything. I think I really need to just be by myself and focus on finishing school and [focus on] my kids,” Kardashian said.
The mother of four is currently studying to become a lawyer, and passed the first year of examinations in December 2021.
Kardashian added that when she is ready for a relationship, the first date would have to be in a private, relaxed setting.
“It would have to be something set up at a friend’s house, something really chill, nowhere out in public,” Kardashian said.
Kardashian and Saturday Night Live comedian Davidson split in August, following nine months of dating.
Earlier this month, Kardashian told Interview magazine that there is no ill feeling towards her ex and that he is “such a good person”.
“He’s a cutie. He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what he has coming up,” she said.
