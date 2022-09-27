Amy Schumer jokes about having sex with husband Chris Fischer: ‘That’s your family!'

Amy Schumer jokes sex between spouses is ‘disgusting’: ‘That’s your family!’
‘We have found that the best weekday to have sex is always tomorrow,’ comedian jokes
Amy Schumer has poked fun at her sex life with husband Chris Fischer.
The Life & Beth star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, where she joked that it’s “disgusting” for people to have sex with their spouses, because she views her husband as a family member.
“We have a good sex life,” Schumer told late night host Jimmy Kimmel when asked about her chef husband.
“We have found that the best weekday to have sex is always tomorrow,” she said, as the audience erupted into laughter. “We’re like: ‘We ate today. Maybe we won’t eat tomorrow.’ That’ll be a big day for us.”
The 41-year-old comedian then got real with Kimmel about her thoughts on the age-old mating ritual. “Let’s just be real, it’s weird to have sex with your spouse,” she said.
When asked by Kimmel what she meant by that, Schumer jokingly responded: “Because, like, that’s your family.”
“He’s my emergency contact. It’s disgusting,” she added.
Schumer and Fischer, who were married in 2018, are parents to three-year-old son, Gene David Fischer.
During the late night appearance, the former Oscars host also made a quip about the recent Adam Levine cheating allegations. When asked by Kimmel what she’s been up to lately, Schumer jokingly replied: “I’ve mostly just been kicking it with Adam Levine.”
Kimmel said through laughter: “Your husband, I assume, is OK with that?” to which she replied: “Oh, my God, he totally respects my choices.”
The Trainwreck actor has often praised her husband in the past for his autism spectrum diagnosis, which she refers to as his “superpower”.
“What happens when you get diagnosed with autism is it’s like getting a superpower. All of his behaviour is kind of excused now,” Schumer said on the Ellen Degeneres Show in April.
“If somebody’s telling a long, boring story, he will straight up just walk away,” Schumer explained as she did an interpretation of her husband. “He’ll just wander away and I’m still stuck there.”
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies