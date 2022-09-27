Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Adam Devine has jokingly reminded his fans that he’s “not Adam Levine,” despite how similar their names are, amid reports of the singer’s cheating allegations.

The 38-year-old comedian made fun of the Maroon 5 frontman in a recent Instagram post, where he shared a picture with his wife, Chloe Bridges, and expressed how happy they are together.

“Just want to post this and say that my wife @chloebridges and I are doing great and going strong,” he wrote in the caption. “I am not Adam Levine. He’s a different guy and a worse singer.”

Devine then made a joke about what he and Bridges were going to name their child, referring to how model Sumner Stroh claimed that she had an affair with Levine, and that he he told her that he wanted to name his and his wife Behati Prinsloo’s third child Sumner.

“We are however naming our future baby Sumner,” Devine jokingly concluded.

In the comments the post, which has more than 643,300 likes, multiple fans and famous faces applauded the Pitch Perfect star for his joke.

“Hahahaha! Hahahaha! Oh god I know you’ve been waiting for this day to come,” comedian Whitney Cummings wrote.

“I’ve heard you sing Creed at karaoke bar in Japan, and I’m here to confirm, yes you are better,” comedian Adam Ray added.

A third person said: “THE ONLY ADAM I CARE ABOUT.”

Along with Devine, Amy Schumer also recently made fun of the “She Will Be Loved” singer’s alleged cheating scandal. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, the Trainwreck star joked about how she’s been spending time with the 43-year-old singer.

“What have I been up to?” she asked TV host Jimmy Kimmel. “I’ve mostly just been kicking it with Adam Levine.”

When Kimmel asked her if her husband, Chris Fischer, was “OK with that,” she jokingly responded: “Oh, my God, he totally respects my choices.”

Before Devine and Schumer shared their comments, other celebrities addressed the cheating scandal in a different manner, such as by slamming both Levine and Stroh. Actor Sara Foster went to her TikTok to address how “cheating is so gross” and claimed that “don’t feel sorry for” Stroh.

When called Levine out on TikTok on 19 September, Stroh also shared screenshots of their alleged messages on Instagram, before claiming that even though they had a “physical relationship,” they hadn’t talked in months. However, she then said that he reached out to her in June about wanting to name his third child Sumner.

Levine later responded to the allegations on his Instagram story, writing: “I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.”

Throughout the last week, multiple people have come spoken up out about Levine, as they shared screenshots of some of the alleged Instagram messages they received from him.