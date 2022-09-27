Amy Schumer jokes she’s been ‘kicking it with Adam Levine’ amid cheating allegations

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Amy Schumer has joked that she’s been spending some time with Adam Levine amid reports of his alleged cheating scandal.

The 41-year-old actor was asked what was “going on with [her] life” during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday. In response, she went on to poke fun at the Maroon 5 frontman while joking that she’s been busy with him.

“What have I been up to?” she asked TV host Jimmy Kimmel. “I’ve mostly just been kicking it with Adam Levine.”

Kimmel went on to laugh at the Trainwreck star’s comment, before asking: “Your husband [Chris Fischer], I assume, is OK with that?”

Schumer continued the bit and replied: “Oh, my God, he totally respects my choices.”

After the comedian called Schumer’s spouse “a good man,” she agreed, before addressing their “sex life”.

“No we have a good sex life. We do, we’re there,” she said about herself and Fischer, who she shares her three-year-old son, Gene, with.

Schumer isn’t the first celebrity to poke fun at Levine’s cheating scandal, after model Sumner Stroh claimed that she had an affair with the 43-year-old singer. On Instagram over the weekend, Pitch Perfect star Adam Devine noted that, while his name is similar to Levine’s, they’re not the same person, before joking about what he and wife Chloe Bridges will name their future child.

“Just want to post this and say that my wife @chloebridges and I are doing great and going strong. I am not Adam Levine. He’s a different guy and a worse singer. We are however naming our future baby Sumner,” he wrote in the caption.

However, unlike Devine and Schumer, other stars did not use humour to share their thoughts on the cheating allegations. On TikTok, Emily Ratajkowski slammed the “She Will Be Loved” singer, claiming that his behaviour towards Stroh was “predatory and “manipulative,” given the fact that he was “twice [her] age”.

Last week, Stroh called Levine out on TikTok and shared screenshots of their alleged Instagram messages. She also claimed that, even though they had a “physical relationship”, she had not “spoken to him in months”.

However, Stroh went on to claim that Levine reached out to her this past June to ask about naming his and wife Behati Prinsloo’s third child Sumner.

Levine then issued a response to the allegations on his Instagram Stories, where he wrote: “I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.”

After Stroh’s video went viral, additional women have come forward to share screenshots of alleged flirtatious messages they received from Levine on Instagram.