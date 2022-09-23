Adam Levine’s resurfaced comments about cheating and monogamy

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

While Adam Levine has denied allegations he cheated on wife Behati Prinsloo with model Sumner Stroh, an interview from 2009 has resurfaced in which the Maroon 5 singer admits to cheating in his past relationships prior to his marriage.

Levine, 43, made headlines this week after Instagram model Sumner Stroh, 23, claimed she had a year-long affair with the singer and that he asked to name his new baby after her. On Tuesday, the Maroon 5 frontman denied the cheating allegations, writing in a statement that he “did not have an affair” but “crossed the line”.

While Levine has been in a relationship with Prinsloo since 2012, the “She Will Be Loved” singer admitted to cheating in his past relationships in a 2009 Cosmopolitan interview.

When asked the question, “Why do guys cheat?” Levine responded: “Instinctively, monogamy is not in our genetic makeup. People cheat. I have cheated.”

“And you know what? There is nothing worse than the feeling of doing it.”

In her viral TikTok video, Stroh claimed that she was “felt exploited” by Levine, before sharing screenshots of her alleged messages with him. The model also claimed that Levine asked if he could name his third child after her, and shared a second screenshot of a message that Levine allegedly sent her after they stopped seeing each other, which read: “OK serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s a boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You okay with that? DEAD serious.”

Following the video, Levine took to his Instagram Stories to deny accusations that he had an affair. “A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air,” he wrote in a statement. “I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.”

He went on to say that “in certain instances, it became inappropriate” and that he has “addressed that” and “taken proactive steps to remedy this with [his] family”.

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world,” he continued. “To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility.”

Adam Levine and Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo met in 2012 and have been married since 2014. The couple share two daughters, aged four and five, and announced they were expecting their third child together earlier this month.

Prior to meeting Prinsloo, Levine has been romantically linked to Jessica Simpson, Cameron Diaz, and Victoria’s Secret model Anne Vyalitsyna. The singer also dated model Nina Agdal during his brief split from Prinsloo in 2013.