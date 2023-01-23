Sam Smith addresses ‘crazy rumour’ about them and Adele

Sam Smith has suggested there is a crazy rumour going around about them and Adele.

Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, the star suggested there is a conspiracy theory about the pair because they have never been in the same room.

“Everyone seems to think that I’m Adele in drag,” Smith said, when asked what the “craziest rumour” they’ve ever heard about themselves is.

“If you slow down her voice, it sounds a bit like mine, so people think that we’re the same person.”

