Paris Hilton announces surprise birth and name of second child

Paris Hilton has surprised the world with the announcement of her second child.

The American socialite, 42, took to Instagram on Thanksgiving (23 November) to share the arrival of her second baby with husband Carter Reum - a baby girl. She revealed the news by posting a photo of a pink pajama set with the name “London” inscribed on the Peter Pan collared top.

“Thankful for my baby girl,” the DJ captioned the post. She placed a pair of hot pink heart-shaped sunglasses and a brown, knitted toy bunny alongside the cosy PJ’s.

Fellow celebrities and fans rushed to congratulate the mother of two on the arrival of her daughter. Supermodel Naomi Campbell commented under the Instagram post: “Congratulations @parishilton & welcome Londom [sic].”

“Omggg! Congratulations you guys! This is so amazing!” commented fashion designer Kimora Lee Simmons. “Can’t wait to meet London!”

Singer Demi Lovato wrote: “Omg congratulations!!!”

Meanwhile, Hilton’s aunt and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Kyle Richards, left a series of pink heart emojis in the comments section.

In addition to baby London, Hilton and Reum are already parents to their 10-month-old son, Phoenix Barron. The couple - who were married in November 2021 - welcomed their first child via surrogate in January.

The heiress also celebrated the birth of her second child on TikTok, where she shared videos of her family’s sweet reaction to the new arrival. In one TikTok video posted on Thanksgiving, Hilton can be heard asking her niece and nephew: “You guys excited for your new cousin?”

In response, her nephew asked: “You have two babies?”

“I have two babies,” she replied.

In another TikTok video, Hilton and Reum can be seen celebrating Phoenix becoming a big brother. “Big brother! Big brother!” the couple chanted as Hilton held up Phoenix, who was wearing a grey onesie and white knitted turkey-themed beanie.

“OMG ANOTHER BABY!!!! A GIRL SO HAPPY FOR YOU!!!!” one fan commented on TikTok, to which Hilton wrote back: “My princess has arrived!!”

The surprise birth of Hilton’s daughter may not come as a surprise at all, considering the influencer waited until her son Phoenix was born to announce his arrival on Instagram. “You are already loved beyond words,” she captioned the post on 24 January, which showed her holding her son’s tiny hand. Just one month after welcoming her newborn son, the DJ revealed that her family didn’t know their surrogate gave birth until Phoenix was one week old.

“Not even my mom, my sisters, my best friend knew until he was over a week old,” Hilton explained on her iHeartRadio podcast, This Is Paris. “It was really nice to have that with Carter, be our own journey together. I just feel like my life has been so public, and I’ve never really had anything be just mine.”