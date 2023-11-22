Paris Hilton’s husband reveals why she wanted to keep their son’s birth secret

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Paris Hilton’s husband Carter Reum has detailed why his wife decided to keep the birth of their first baby a secret.

The American socialite prevented her husband of two years from not only telling his friends about their upcoming baby, but his family too. In the season two sneak peek of Hilton’s reality series on Peacock - titled Paris in Love - Reum explained that if things went his way, he would’ve shared the happy news with his parents much sooner.

“I don’t think it ever hit me we weren’t going to tell anyone, that was really Paris,” he confessed. “My initial inclination was to tell my family and get everyone excited, hers was to hold the secret.”

However, Reum admitted that he understood why Hilton was apprehensive about sharing their son Phoenix’s expected delivery date. “But she’s had to go through life having to protect herself, so I was gonna do everything I could to be a good teammate,” he said.

The 42-year-old reality TV star was able to keep news of Pheonix’s delivery under wraps, notably because he was born via surrogate. Her secret was even kept from her personal media team and her at-home staff. “Literally no one knows. No one in this house knows. None of the people who work at my media company know. My friends don’t know. My own family doesn’t know,” Hilton said during the season preview.

The couple, who were married in November 2021, were even prepared for nosy paparazzi to spot them with Pheonix at the hospital when they were leaving. “If people found out there would be paparazzi all over Cedars,” Hilton told Reum in the car, referencing Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. “I’m hoping and praying that no one at the hospital tells. If anyone recognises me let’s pretend that it’s our nephew.”

“Can’t blow our cover now, we’ve done such a good job,” Reum replied.

On 24 January, Hilton announced the birth of her son Phoenix on Instagram. “You are already loved beyond words,” she captioned the post, which showed her holding her son’s tiny hand. Just one month after welcoming her newborn son, the DJ first revealed that her family didn’t know their surrogate gave birth until Phoenix was one week old.

“Not even my mom, my sisters, my best friend knew until he was over a week old,” Hilton explained on her iHeartRadio podcast, This Is Paris. “It was really nice to have that with Carter, be our own journey together. I just feel like my life has been so public, and I’ve never really had anything be just mine.”

“I felt that I wanted this journey to be for us only,” Hilton explained, noting it was “hard to keep that in.”

When her mother Kathy Hilton met Pheonix for the first time, the moment was more special than she could’ve imagined. “When I introduced my mom to our baby boy, it was amazing to see the look on her face,” Hilton said. “She was so surprised - just the look on her face, it was priceless.”