Paris Hilton explains why she wore a disguise to the hospital for son’s birth

Paris Hilton has opened up about life as a new mother after welcoming her first child with husband Carter Reum via surrogate earlier this year.

The 41-year-old socialite appeared on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar where she spoke about the challenges of keeping her newborn son’s life private, after so much of her own life was spent in the public eye.

Hilton revealed to the outlet that she wore a brunette wig, a hoodie, and checked into the hospital under a different name on the day her son was born. The couple, who were married in November 2021, had kept the news of their soon-to-be baby boy private from the rest of the world.

The “Stars Are Blind” singer even admitted that their families had known about their son’s arrival until just before she announced it in an Instagram post.

Explaining her reasoning for wearing the disguise to the hospital, Hilton said: “My entire life has been so public. I’ve never had anything for myself. We decided that we wanted to have this whole experience to ourselves.”

On 24 January, The Simple Life star shared on Instagram the arrival of their baby boy with a sweet picture showing her son’s tiny hand cradling her thumb.

“You are already loved beyond words,” she captioned the post with a blue heart emoji.

When they left the hospital with their newborn and returned to their empty Beverly Hills home, Hilton and Reum were able to enjoy quiet life alone with their baby boy for two full days, after telling staffers the house was being painted.

The model went on to say how the difficulties of her own childhood influenced how she chooses to parent her son now. “I want to protect him and to be with him every second,” she said. “You have this mother instinct that kicks in, which I’ve never had before. I feel so complete now.”

Hilton made waves last year when she opened up about the alleged abuse she experienced at the Provo Canyon School in Utah, She was sent there by her parents when she was 16 and returned home 11 months later.

In the documentary This Is Paris, which was released in September, Hilton opened up about the childhood trauma she experienced at the boarding school. She alleged that she was “woken up in the middle of the night by male staff who ushered me into a private room and performed cervical exams on me in the middle of the night.”

“My childhood was stolen from me and it kills me this is still happening to other innocent children,” Hilton said in a Twitter thread posted last October.

Hilton and Reum were engaged in February 2021 after the two first met at a family friend’s Thanksgiving party on Long Island two years prior. Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, the socialite admitted that her now-husband was not her usual type.

“He’s not famous. He’s smart. He comes from a nice family. He’s a good person,” she said. “It was the opposite of what I had been used to when I was looking for guys.”

As for the couple’s plans to expand their family, Hilton revealed that she was “determined” to have a baby girl and was currently on her seventh egg retrieval to date.

Many fans and friends have since congratulated Hilton and Reum about the arrival of their son.

“So happy for you guys!!!” Kim Kardashian commented on Instagram at the time of the announcement.

Demi Lovato wrote: “Congratulations sis!!!!”

“I am Sooooooo happy for you. Sending lots and lots of love,” said model Heidi Klum.