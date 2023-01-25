Jump to content

Paris Hilton welcomes first child via surrogate

01:01

Mary-Kate Findon | 1674658342

Paris Hilton welcomes first child via surrogate

Paris Hilton has become a first-time mother after a surrogate gave birth to her baby that was conceived through IVF.

The 41-year-old has been open about her desire to start a family with husband, venture capitalist Carter Reum.

She shared an image that appears to show her baby clutching onto her thumb in an Instagram post, where she shared the news.

"You are already loved beyond words," she said in her caption, followed by a little blue heart.

A name for the baby was not shared in the post.

