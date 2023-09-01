Paris Hilton pays tribute to husband Carter Reum on their ‘45 month anniversary’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Paris Hilton has celebrated her “45 month anniversary” with her husband Carter Reum.

The reality TV star and socialite shared a series of throwback photos of the couple together with her 24.5m Instagram followers.

The socialite and Reum, who is an entrepreneur, have known each other since they were in their twenties. But they did not become romantically involved until late 2019 when Reum’s sister, Halle Hammond, invited them both over for Thanksgiving that year.

Hilton told People that they reconnected on Thanksgiving and had “this incredible chemistry” and ended up going on their first date. By January 2020, they had made their first public appearance by sharing a kiss at a Golden Globes afterparty.

Reum proposed in February 2021 while the pair were on a private island for Hilton’s 40th birthday. They were married in a lavish Los Angeles wedding ceremony on 11 November of that same year and celebrated with a neon carnival-themed afterparty.

Hilton said she wanted to get married on 11 November, or “11/11”.

“11:11 has always been my favourite time of day," she told Vogue. “It’s my reminder to make a wish and be open to miracles.”

“This date is special to Carter and I – it represents our love story, which both of us knew was meant to be,” she added.

The pair went on a five-destination honeymoon tour, with stops including Bora Bora and the British Virgin Islands.

“I can’t wait to grow our family,” Hilton told People following their three-day wedding weekend.

“I feel like Carter and I are puzzle pieces getting connected. I never thought I’d meet a man like him, who loves me for Paris and not Paris Hilton. He’s going to be the best husband – and the best dad.”

Shortly after the pair wed, Hilton said in an interview that motherhood was one of her “top priorities” and revealed in 2022 that they had started the IVF process.

“We really wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple, you know, before bringing kids into the mix," she said. "So now that we just had our year anniversary, I can’t wait for 2023,” Hilton told People at the time.

The pair welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum via surrogate in January 2023.

Announcing the news on Instagram at the time, Hilton wrote: “It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other.”

“We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”