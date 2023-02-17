Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Paris Hilton just revealed that until she met her now-husband, Carter Reum, she thought that she was asexual.

The 42-year-old reflected on her early twenties during a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, which features the DJ on the cover of the magazine’s March 2023 issue. She said she privately considered that she could be asexual, which is a person who has minimal or no sexual attraction to others, and described how she had these thoughts about her sexuality throughout previous relationships.

“I was known as a sex symbol, but anything sexual terrified me,” she told the publication. “I called myself the ‘kissing bandit’ because I only liked to make out. A lot of my relationships didn’t work out because of that.”

The businesswoman then explained that her perspective about sex changed after meeting Reum in 2019.

“It wasn’t until Carter that I finally am not that way,” Hilton continued. “I enjoy hooking up with my husband.”

She went on to praise their relationship, adding: “I just feel like after all the hell I’ve been through, I’m finally getting what I deserve, which is someone I can trust and someone to build a real life with.”

She also explained how she met Reum at a Thanksgiving dinner in Long Island and said he’s different from the previous men she’s dated.

“He’s not famous. He’s smart. He comes from a nice family. He’s a good person,” she said. “It was the opposite of what I had been used to when I was looking for guys.

Hilton and Reum started dating in 2019 and got married in 2021. They welcomed their first child together, via surrogate, earlier this year.

The model’s comments about her sexuality come months after she made headlines for talking publicly about an alleged sexual abuse she experience she had at a boarding school in Utah. She was sent to the school by her parents when she was 16 and returned home 11 months later.

In a New York Times video op-ed that was shared in October 2022, Hilton shared specific details about how the school’s staff would take her and other girls into a room to “perform medical exams” on them.

“It was really scary, and it’s something that I really had blocked out for many years,” she explained. “But it’s coming back all the time now, and I think about it. And now, looking back as an adult, that was definitely sexual abuse.”

Hilton’s autobiography, Paris: The Memoir, which comes out on 2 March, will include details about her sexual experiences and how they impacted her, according to Harper’s Bazaar. Hilton will also recount how her 2004 sex tape was released against her will and how she was groomed by a male teacher in middle school.