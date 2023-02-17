Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Paris Hilton has said that young female celebrities, including herself, Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan, were mocked in the media “for sport” during the noughties.

The socialite and TV personality, 42, opened up about being scrutinised throughout her life in a new interview.

“The way that I was treated – myself, Britney, Lindsay, all of us – it was a sport,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

“We were just young girls discovering life, going out to a party. And we were villainised for it.”

Hilton, the granddaughter of Hilton Hotels founder Conrad Hilton, became the target of jokes after she was sentenced to 45 days in a Los Angeles county jail for a probation violation related to a reckless driving charge in 2007.

At the MTV Movie Awards, comedian Sarah Silverman mocked her on-stage, as did talk show host David Letterman on his show. Both have since apologised.

In the new interview, Hilton also opened up about new motherhood after she welcomed her first child with husband Carter Reum via surrogate earlier this year.

She revealed that she wore a disguise to go to the hospital on the day he was born, donning a brunette wig and a hoodie. She also checked into the hospital under a different name to avoid being identified.

“My entire life has been so public,” she explained. “I’ve never had anything for myself. We decided that we wanted to have this whole experience to ourselves.”

The Simple Life star announced the arrival of her child on 24 January with an Instagram post. She shared a photograph of her son’s tiny hand holding on to her thumb.

She captioned the photo: “You are already loved beyond words.”

Hilton said that reflecting on her own childhood has shaped how she wants to be a parent now.

She said: “I want to protect him and to be with him every second. You have this mother instinct that kicks in, which I’ve never had before. I feel so complete now.”

Hilton and Reum married in November 2021, after getting engaged earlier that same year. Reum, a venture capitalist and author, popped the question on a private island.