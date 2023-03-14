Paris Paloma’s new song ‘Labour’ has women sharing their experiences of misogyny

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The forthcoming single from British singer-songwriter Paris Paloma has begun trending on TikTok.

A clip of her new track “Labour” – which will be released on 24 March – is being used for women to share their experiences of misogyny.

The track addresses “women doing all the domestic and emotional labour in cishet relationships, and deserving more”.

Lyrics in the clip of the song include: “You make me do too much labour.”

“All day, every day, therapist, mother, maid, nymph then a virgin, nurse then a servant, just an appendage, live to attend him, so that he never lifts a finger.”

Since Paloma shared the track a few days ago, it has been viewed more than two million times.

The track has since started trending with women playing the clip with visible text of their stories of experiences of sexism and prejudice.

TikTok user Olivia Kirby used the track to show different “beauty standards throughout the decades” using the app to warp her body.

“The way my mother always explained it,” began another TikToker captioning the video, “the traditional man wants a woman to be subservient but he never falls in love with a subservient woman.”

“He’s like an exotic bird collector, he only wants a woman who is free because his dream is to put her in a cage,” she claimed.

Others captioned the song with stories from childhood and of previous experiences of feeling discriminated against.

“This song feels like doing the laundry at eight while my 15-year-old brother didn’t know the difference between a washer and a dryer,” said one, before another TikTok user added: “It feels like leaving my job because I was the lowest paid and then finding out they replaced me with a man who was hired at double my salary.”

“Labour doesn’t just allude to those manual tasks which cause gender imbalance,” says Paloma in a video explaining what the song is about.

“But also the overwhelmingly disproportionate emotional labour done by women in relationships.”

“Labour” will be released on 24 March.