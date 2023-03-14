Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Avril Lavinge had more than nerves to contend with while presenting at the Juno Awards on Monday night (13 March) in Alberta, Canada.

The “Sk8er Boi” singer was on the stage when a topless protester stormed the stage and began circling her while posing for the crowd.

Lavinge, 38, attempted to carry on with her speech before turning to the woman and saying: “Get the f*** off”

The singer then laughed uncomfortably as the audience cheered, before repeating, “get the f*** off b****” as the woman was escorted off stage by a security guard.

The unidentified woman, who was wearing pink trousers, a pink bandana and glasses, was reportedly protesting development work on the Greenbelt.

According to CTV News Toronto, the Ontario government has removed regulations protecting 7,400 acres of Greenbelt land.

The land has been opened up for housing, with development beginning in 2025, the outlet reports.

Greenbelts are masses of green spaces around cities that are protected from development.

Lavigne tells protestor to ‘get the f*** off’ stage (Getty Images)

Last week it was revealed that Lavinge was dating rapper Tyga, after the pair were seen kissing at Paris Fashion Week.

The news comes after the singer reportedly split from singer Mod Sun, to who she was said to have been engaged.

That same day Lavinge and Tyga were spotted, Sun tweeted stating how “grateful” he is for “real friends”.

“I’m so grateful to have real friends who will sit on the phone with me for 2 hours,” he wrote.

“If you got those people in your life, do not let them go,” he added.