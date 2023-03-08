Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Singer Mod Sun says he is grateful for those closest to him after recent reports of his ex-girlfriend Avril Lavigne dating Tyga.

On Monday night (6 March), the “Girlfriend” singer, 38, and 33-year-old “Taste” rapper Tyga were seen kissing outside a party at Paris Fashion Week, sparking rumours that the pair are together.

That same day, Mod Sun posted a tweet stating that he is “grateful” for his “real friends”.

He wrote: “I’m so grateful to have real friends who will sit on the phone with me for 2 hours.

“If you got those people in your life, do not let them go,” he added.

It comes weeks after representatives for Lavigne confirmed that the pair, who were reportedly engaged, had split. On Monday (21 February), representatives for Lavigne confirmed the news to Page Six.

However, the news appeared to have come as a surprise to Mod Sun, with his representative telling People at the time: “They were together and engaged as of three days ago when Mod left for tour so if anything has changed that’s news to him.”

Recent reports have suggested that Lavigne and Mod Sun – real name Derek Ryan Smith – have broken up and reunited several times over the last few months, although it is unclear what issues they have been facing.

On Wednesday 1 March, Mod Sun appeared to address the breakup, posting a heartfelt message on Instagram writing about how his life had “completely changed” in the space of a week.

“In one week, my entire life completely changed… I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken,” he captioned a photograph of himself wearing a white vest.

“Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage.”

The couple met after collaborating on a song together and were romantically linked in February 2021 after they were seen leaving a restaurant together in Los Angeles.

Reports suggest that Lavigne and Mod Sun have broken up and reunited several times (Getty Images)

They have appeared on the red carpet at several events together since then. Lavigne also starred in Mod Sun’s music video for his 2021 single “Flames”.

Lavigne was previously married to Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger from 2013 to 2015. Before that, she was married to Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2009.

Tyga previously dated Kylie Jenner on and off between 2014 and 2018. Back in 2010, Lavigne dated Brody Jenner, who is Kylie’s brother (both are the children of Caitlin Jenner).

The Independent has contacted Lavigne and Mod Sun’s representatives for comment.