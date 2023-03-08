FKA twigs ‘pips’ paparazzi ‘to the post’ by debuting her new boyfriend on Instagram

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

FKA twigs has decided to “take control” of her narrative by revealing her new boyfriend before the tabloids.

The singer went Instagram official with photographer and film director Jordan Hemingway, who she credited for “restoring my faith in love”.

In the series of pictures, posted on Tuesday night (7 March), twigs – whose birth name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett – also shared a screenshot of an article that speculated on her new “mystery man”.

The second photo showed the pair sitting together at an event, with Hemingway’s arm around twigs, and the third was a topless photograph of him.

Writing in the caption, twigs said: “The whole of my career, I’ve been hunted for who I am dating. So this time I’m pipping you to the post and taking control of the situation.

“His name is Jordan Hemingway, a beautiful artist whose heart has restored my faith in love. Pap pics will always be rough to swipe for the hot pics. And now I’d like to go back to my nice private life with the dogs.”

Her decision to talk about her love life on her own terms was praised by friends and fans. Supermodel Naomi Campbell wrote in the comments: “Good for you FKA twigs… Enjoy and privacy [sic] [red heart emoji].”

Julia Fox also left a string of heart-eyed emojis, while Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor commented with a fire emoji and red hearts.

One fan wrote: “You don’t owe anything to anyone kween [sic].” Another said: “You deserve everything that is good in life.”

twigs has been previously romantically linked to several high-profile celebrities, including Robert Pattinson, Shia LaBeouf and The 1975 frontman Matt Healy.

She was engaged to Pattinson in 2015, but the pair split in 2017. In 2020, she sued LaBeouf, accusing him of “relentless abuse” including sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress.

The Transformers star denied “each and every allegation” made against him by twigs and said she was not “entitled to any relief or damages whatsoever”. The case will go to trial in Los Angeles this April.

Speaking to GQ last year, the “Cellophane” singer opened up about why she chose to go public with her accusations.

“I just didn’t want anyone else to get hurt, and that trumped any way that I felt about what people may think about me now, positively or negatively,” she said.

“If I ever have children, I want them to know that I stood up for myself, and that’s important. And sometimes, standing up for yourself is messy.

“Sometimes it can cause more trauma, and sometimes it can be dividing. People don’t expect you to stand up for yourself, but I did and I’m proud of it, and what happened to me wasn’t right.”