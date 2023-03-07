Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cole Sprouse has spoken candidly about his dating history, including his relationship with Lili Reinhart, as he claimed that most of his exes have “cheated” on him.

The 30-year-old actor reflected on his love life during a sneak peak of his upcoming appearance on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast. When Cooper asked him if he’d ever been cheated on, Sprouse said he had been by “almost every single one of” his previous “girlfriends”.

The podcast host also asked him about his relationship with Reinhart, who he’s been starring on Riverdale with since 2016, and how he “navigated a breakup with someone that [he] worked with”. In response, he briefly detailed how difficult the split was.

“It was really hard,” he said about working with his ex. “I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other.”

Sprouse and Reinhart first met in 2016, while filming the pilot of their CW show. They went on to spark relationship rumours for two years, before they made their debut as a couple at the Met Gala in May 2018.

Rumours about their split were first sparked in January 2020 and later heightened in August of that year. At the time, Reinhart had done an interview with Refinery 29 about depression throughout the pandemic, prompting fans to assume that her mental health struggles were due to her alleged split from Sprouse.

“The last couple of months have probably [been] the most emotional few months of my entire life and my therapist [told] me, ‘Your body’s going through withdrawal from love. You’re used to having this exchange of happy chemicals between you and the person that you’re with,’” she explained.

However, the Look Both Ways star then went on Twitter to shut that speculation about her interview down.

“Quotes taken from my most recent interview are not about a ‘breakup,’” she wrote. “They are about the depression I’ve felt over these last few months. Tired of people taking my words out of context and piecing together their own story for clickbait. I would never speak so candidly about something as personal as a breakup. That’s incredibly private. I was addressing my depression.”

The day after Reinhart’s interview was published, Sprouse shared a post on Instagram to confirm that he and the actress had separated in January of that year, before officially breaking up in March. In the caption of his post, he praised his ex and acknowledged how grateful he was for their relationship

“What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love,” the Disney Channel alum wrote. “I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.”

In an interview with GQ in March 2022, Sprouse spoke about Reinhart again, noting that while their relationship had “all this public currency,” what they had was “as real as it gets”.

Following his split from the Hustlers star, Sprouse started dating model Ari Lou Fournier. In January of this year, the couple also celebrated their two-year anniversary.