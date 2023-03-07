Jenna Ortega reveals why she isn’t dating right now

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jenna Ortega has shared some insight into her dating life and why she’s not in a relationship right now.

During a recent interview with Elle for their “Impact Issue,” the 20-year-old actor explained why she’s not dating anyone at the moment.

“Maybe I am too obsessed with my work, but the idea of relationships stresses me out,” she said. “And also being that vulnerable with someone and having to get to know someone that well and having someone see you for all that you are.”

On the responsibilities that come with being in a relationship, the Wednesday star said: “My brain knows that I don’t need to think about that right now.”

She also noted that while she just finished working on her first romantic-comedy, titledWinter Spring Summer or Fall, she isn’t exactly fond of the genre.

“I hate being googoogaga over a boy,” Ortega said. “I think it’s secretly a pride thing. It’s a problem with a lot of female characters, that a lot of them are guy oriented or what they’re expressing or emoting is based on a guy’s position and a guy’s story.”

Ortega also spoke about her romantic life during Monday’s episode of the Armchair Expert podcast. When asked about it by host Dax Shepard, she shared that she almost doesn’t “find myself interested, but I think a part of it is self-esteem.”

“I’m not ready to be that vulnerable or trusting with someone,” she added.

The Fallout star then spoke about one of her previous partners and why they broke up.

“I was in a relationship for a couple, but I stopped it when things got too hectic,” she said. “And it had nothing to do with them, it was just strictly…I just couldn’t manage all the things.”

She emphasised how she’s been prioritising her career and said that “if there’s one thing I’m going to focus on, which is probably something I need to change, it’s going to be my work.”

In response, Shepard said his “guess” would be that because Ortega’s work for Wednesday has been so “demanding”, it wouldn’t be “possible” for her to meet the needs of a potential partner.

Ortega agreed, adding: “I just don’t think it would be fair to someone else.”

Elsewhere in her interview with Elle, Ortega addressed another personal challenge she’s had throughout her twenties: a fear that she won’t be able meet other people’s expectations.

“I am so fearful of disappointing the people in my life, or even people in public,” she explained. “I want to live up to people’s expectations, which is something that I need to get over, but I’m also scared that, I don’t know, maybe someone will get to know me too well and realise that I’m not all that.”