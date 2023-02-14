Jenna Ortega opens up about ‘hysterical crying’ while filming Wednesday

Jenna Ortega has opened up about how filming Netflix series Wednesday left her “hysterically crying” at one point.

The actor, 20, told a Q&A panel about the long days she underwent, including learning to play the cello and fence.

Ortega revealed that the schedule also caused her to pull out her own hair.

“It was show up to set two hours early, do that 12 to 14 hour days, then go home and then get on a Zoom and have whatever lesson that I had,” Ortega said.

“I did not get any sleep.”

