Jenna Ortega praises Zendaya in sweet resurfaced clip from her childhood

A sweet clip of Jenna Ortega praising Zendaya resurfaced ahead of this year's SAG Awards in California.

In this video, a much younger Ortega can be seen describing Zendaya as someone she can look up to and a "great role model for young girls."

"I've actually met her before and she was sweet to me, I've only heard nice things about her, and she's awesome," she says.

The 20-year-old has since had the spotlight shone on her quite a bit, most recently rising to new heights of fame for her portrayal of Wednesday Adams.

Sign up for our newsletters.