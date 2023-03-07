Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Avril Lavigne has seemingly confirmed a new relationship with Tyga after the pair were photographed kissing during a Paris Fashion Week party.

On Monday 6 March, Lavigne, 38, and Tyga, 33, attended the Mugler X Hunter Schafer party, where they were seen hugging, kissing and holding hands. For the occasion, which celebrated actress Hunter Schafer‘s new campaign with Mugler, the “Complicated” singer wore an oversized gray Vetements hoodie and black over-the-knee boots, while the rapper wore a black T-shirt, gray oversized jacket and matching pants, which he paired with multiple diamond necklaces.

The pair’s outing comes after it was reported last month that Lavigne and Mod Sun had called off their engagement after a year. Lavigne and the musician got engaged last March during a boat ride in Paris. However, representatives for the singer confirmed to Page Six that the couple was no longer together on 21 February.

The news seemingly came as a surprise to Mod Sun, with a representative for the rapper telling People at the time: “They were together and engaged as of three days ago when Mod left for tour so if anything has changed that’s news to him.”

However, Mod Sun, whose real name is Derek Ryan Smith, later appeared to address the split on Instagram, where he acknowledged that his “entire life completely changed” in “one week”.

“In one week my entire life completely changed…I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up and always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken,” he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post, before expressing his gratitude for those who have supported him. “Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back.”

On social media, the public display of affection shared between Lavigne and Tyga has sparked a range of reactions, with many expressing surprise over the celebrity pairing.

“Tyga dating Avril Lavigne is the most random thing I have seen so far this year,” one person tweeted.

Another said: “Avril Lavigne and Tyga are dating are words I’ve never considered putting together my entire life.”

“Avril Lavigne and Tyga being a couple is not something I had on my bingo card,” someone else admitted.

Mod Sun also appeared to react to the news on Twitter on Monday, where he expressed his gratitude for “real friends”.

“I’m so grateful to have real friends who will sit on the phone with me for two hours. If you got those people in your life, do not let them go,” he tweeted.

This is not the first time that Lavigne and the “Taste” rapper have been spotted out together, as the duo was also photographed arriving at Leonardo DiCaprio’s party in Paris together last week, and having dinner at Nobu last month.

As for the status of the pair’s relationship, a source close to the couple told People that Lavigne and Tyga are “getting to know each other” and that it’s “very new” and “very casual”.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Tyga and Lavigne for comment.