Mod Sun speaks out about split from Avril Lavigne after two years of dating

Mod Sun has spoken out about his split from his now ex-fiancée Avril Lavigne, after dating the singer for nearly two years.

On Instagram on Tuesday, the 35-year-old addressed how he’s made headlines in the last week after Lavigne confirmed to Page Six that the duo’s engagement was off. Although he didn’t mention his ex by name, he did refer to how his future “plans” have changed.

“In 1 week my entire life completely changed…I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken,” he wrote in the caption of his post, which included a series of videos and photos of him performing on stage.

Mod Sun went on to express his gratitude for his career and the peers who’ve been supporting him throughout the last week.

“Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back,” he concluded. “See you on stage.”

In the comments, many of his fans offered words of encouragement.

“No matter what happens Mod, remember 5 minutes from now could be your best moment. Don’t miss it. Love you forever my friend don’t ever ever give up,” one wrote.

“You’re a true pro moddy and so important to so many people. Never forget that!” another added.

Thus far, Lavigne has not posted about the breakup on social media.

On 21 February, Lavigne’s representatives confirmed that she had split from the musician. Though, the breakup appeared to come as a surprise to Mod Sun.

“They were together and engaged as of three days ago when Mod left for tour so if anything has changed that’s news to him,” his representative told People. “Mod will be performing tonight in Portland at The Hawthorne Theatre.”

Another source told the publication that the pair was having problems before the breakup, claiming: “Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple.”

The breakup also came days after the “Complicated” singer was spotted with Tyga, sparking relationship rumours between the two. A source has since claimed to People that the rapper and Lavigne are “just friends” and that there was no “third party” involved in Lavigne’s split from Mod Sun, whose real name is Derek Smith.

Lavigne and Mod Sun first met in January 2021 and started dating shortly after that. At the time, they were working together on Lavigne’s newest album Love Sux, which came out in February 2022.

Two months after the album was released, Lavigne took to Instagram to announce that she and Mod Sun were engaged. She shared a series of photos taken on a boat ride in Paris, where her then-fiancé popped the question.

Mod Sun also shared a post about the engagement on Instagram along with a sweet tribute in the caption.

“The day we met I knew you were the one. Together forever til our days are done,” he wrote. “I had a dream where I proposed in pairs. I pulled out a ring + asked you to wear it. I was on one knee as I looked in your eyes. You’re too beautiful for my words to describe. I grabbed your hand + took one last breath... I said ‘will you marry me?’ + she said ‘yes’. I love you Avril.”