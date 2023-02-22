Mod Sun says ‘that’s news to him’ as engagement to Avril Lavigne called off

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Avril Lavigne and her fiancé Mod Sun have reportedly called off their engagement, nearly a year after it was announced.

“Complicated” singer Lavigne said “yes” to musician and rapper last March while the pair were on a romantic boat ride in Paris.

On Monday (21 February), representatives for Lavigne confirmed to Page Six that the pair had split up and are no longer engaged.

However, the news appears to have come as a surprise to Mod Sun, with his representative telling People: “They were together and engaged as of three days ago when Mod left for tour so if anything has changed that’s news to him. Mod will be performing tonight in Portland at The Hawthorne Theatre.”

The couple were last seen in public together at a pre-Grammys gala honouring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman on 4 February.

Recent reports have suggested that Lavigne and Mod Sun – real name is Derek Ryan Smith – have broken up and reunited several times over the last few months, although it is unclear what issues they have been facing.

A source close to the couple told People: “Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple.”

On 7 April, the “Happy Ending” singer announced her engagement to Mod Sun to fans by posting photos and videos from the day he proposed on Instagram.

In one black-and-white photo, Mod Sun is on bended knee in front of Lavigne, with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun, pictured in April 2022 (AFP via Getty Images)

She also showed off her large heart-shaped diamond engagement ring alongside several selfies of the couple looking happy.

In the caption, she wrote: “Oui! Je t’aime pour toujours. Dimanche. 27. Mars. 2022.”

Mod Sun commented on the post and said: “I love u so much! Forever n ever my angel.”

The couple met after collaborating on a song together and were romantically linked in February 2021 after they were seen leaving a restaurant together in Los Angeles.

They have appeared on the red carpet at several events together since then. Lavigne also starred in Mod Sun’s music video for his 2021 single “Flames”.

Lavigne was previously married to Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger from 2013 to 2015. Before that, she was married to Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2009.

The Independent has contacted Lavigne and Mod Sun’s representatives for comment.