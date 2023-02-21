Megan Fox supports Sophie Lloyd after denying Machine Gun Kelly cheating rumours

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Megan Fox has shown her support for Machine Gun Kelly’s guitarist, Sophie Lloyd, after denying rumours that her fiancé had cheated on her with the musician.

The 36-year-old addressed the false accusations about Kelly’s affair in the comments of Lloyd’s recent Instagram post. The move comes after Fox reactivated her Instagram to shut down the cheating rumours, which first sparked after this year’s Super Bowl.

“How me making a joke in order to absolve this girl of a hurtful accusation somehow turned into a confirmation of it - I will never understand,” Fox commented. “Why are people so…so dumb.”

The Jennifer’s Body star praised Lloyd’s growing career before warning her about the public scrutiny that she could face throughout her life in the spotlight.

“Sophie you are insanely talented,” Fox continued. “Welcome to Hollywood. Your first unwarranted PR disaster. You have now been baptized by the flames of fame. It only gets worse from here unfortunately. Just ignore it as much as you can…middle finger up.”

On Sunday, Fox returned to Instagram to set the record straight about her relationship and shut down the speculation that Kelly, who she’s been engaged to since January 2022, had cheated on her.

“There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind,” she wrote in her post. “That includes, but is not limited to... actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons.”

The actor criticised the breakup rumours, adding: “While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless new stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now.”

Fox’s relationship first made headlines on 12 February when she appeared to delete all of her photos on Instagram of Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker. Right before she deleted her account, she also posted a set of mirror selfies taken by her stylist alongside a video of letters being burnt in a pot.

In the caption, she quoted lyrics from Beyoncé ‘s 2016 song “Pray You Catch Me” and wrote: “You can taste the dishonesty/It’s all over your breath.” Since then, fans have been accusing Kelly of being unfaithful toward Fox.

At the time, one fan commented on the post that “[Kelly] probably got with Sophie,” prompting Fox to jokingly respond: “Maybe I got with Sophie.”

During the weekend of the Super Bowl, People reported that the couple had an argument that prompted Fox to take off her engagement ring.

“Megan is very upset. They had a fight over the weekend and Megan won’t speak to him,” a source claimed to the publication. “They have had issues in the past, but things seem pretty serious this time.”

Along with the Transformers star, Lloyd has spoken out about and criticised the cheating allegations. She issued a statement through her management team last week.

“Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media,” the statement read. “Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else.”