Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Megan Fox appears to have deleted all photos of her fiancée, Machine Gun Kelly, from her Instagram and posted a cryptic update about “dishonesty”.

The Jennifer’s Body star, who has been engaged to Kelly since January 2022, shared a set of mirror selfies taken by her stylist alongside a video of letters being burnt in a pot on Sunday morning (12 February).

In the caption, she quoted lyrics from Beyoncé’s 2016 song “Pray You Catch Me” and wrote: “You can taste the dishonesty/It’s all over your breath.”

The song, which was released as the opening track on her hit album Lemonade, is widely believed to reference Jay-Z’s alleged infidelity.

Fans were quick to comment on Fox’s latest post, which comes after she was last seen in public with Kelly at the 65th Grammy Awards on 5 February.

Prior to the big event, the 36-year-old actor attended the annual pre-Grammys gala with a broken wrist and concussion. She posted her outfit and told fans about her injuries on Instagram but did not offer any further explanation on how they came about.

Both she and Kelly, whose birth name is Colson Baker, attended the awards ceremony. Kelly was nominated for Best Rock Album for his sixth studio record Mainstream Sellout.

Fans have speculated that Fox removing all photos of Kelly from her Instagram profile is a sign that the couple may have split.

“And she deleted all their photos?? Oh s***,” one person wrote, while another said: “Letter burning in a cauldron, it’s a wrap for you baby.”

Others noticed that Fox also unfollowed everyone she had been following on Instagram. The actor now only follows three people: Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet, and Eminem.

Last year, following their engagement, Kelly said he wrote his film Good Mourning after he received what he thought was a break-up text message from Fox.

He told Extra that he wrote the script while “spiraling” over the text message, and later said Fox was bewildered by his thought process.

In June, Kelly also revealed that he threatened to attempt suicide while on the phone to Fox as he struggled to deal with the death of his father in 2020.

Fox was in Bulgaria at the time to shoot a film and Kelly began experiencing “wild paranoia”, he said in a Hulu documentary, Life in Pink.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend Universal Music Group's 2023 After Party to celebrate the 65th Grammy Awards (Getty Images for Universal Music)

In the documentary, which premiered on 28 June, Fox said she and Kelly have done “every form of therapy that exists” since he attempted suicide.

“Some of it’s really difficult, but our therapist said that a relationship is basically the process of breaking each other down, but most people don’t have the tools to build each other back up, to rebuild,” she explained.

“And so, it’s a constant process of, like, suffering and passion and love and the repeat cycles. So, we’re just learning that, and navigating that, doing that together. There’s lots of all of those things all of the time.”

The Independent has contacted Fox and Kelly’s representatives for comment.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.