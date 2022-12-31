Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Machine Gun Kelly has waved aside his fiancée Megan Fox’s search for a girlfriend after her recent post.

The Transformers star posted a selfie on Instagram on Friday (30 December) and joked in the caption that she is “currently seeking a girlfriend”.

She added: “Please submit applications in the DMs.”

But Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, was quick to shut down her open call and commented: “I don’t think you have the filing capacity for this request.”

Fox, 36, and Kelly, 32, got engaged in January after a year and a half of dating.

The rapper proposed to her under a banyan tree, Fox revealed in an Instagram video announcing their engagement. It came less than two years after she split from Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three sons.

The Jennifer’s Body star’s jokey proposal post showed her wearing a low cut top and a fluffy purple hat. It drew attention from some fans who pitched their own availability.

“Applied, when do we find out who got the position?” one person asked, while another said: “Babe, stop looking. I’m right here. It’s me.”

A third wrote: “I’ve always searched for my life’s purpose, I now realise, it’s this.”

Fox has previously spoken out about being bisexual and celebrated Pride Month last year by honouring her bisexuality.

In June 2021, she shared a number of selfies showing off her rainbow-coloured French manicure and wrote: “Putting the B in LGBTQIA for over two decades.”

In 2009, she told Esquire: “I think people are born bisexual and they make subconscious choices based on the pressures of society.

“I have no question in my mind about being bisexual.”