Megan Fox has marked Pride Month with a post in which she celebrated her bisexuality and shared her pride over being a member of the LGBTQ+ community for more than two decades.

The Transformers star honoured her bisexuality on Sunday with an Instagram post showing her taking various selfies with her rainbow-coloured French-tipped nails.

In the caption, Fox wrote: “Putting the B in LGBTQIA for over two decades,” along with two rainbow emojis, before tagging nonprofits MoveOn and Into Action.

The celebratory post prompted a range of supportive comments from the 35-year-old’s fans, with one person writing: “My fellow bi queen,” while another person said: “Ok queen, I’m obsessed.”

The post also prompted someone else to joke: “So you’re telling me there’s a chance.”

This is not the first time Fox, who is currently dating Machine Gun Kelly, has opened up about her sexuality.

In 2008, the actress told GQ that she could see herself in a relationship with a woman, explaining at the time that she thinks “that all humans are born with the ability to be attracted to both sexes”.

The following year, Fox told Esquire that she believes “people are born bisexual and they make subconscious choices based on the pressures of society,” before adding that she has “no question in my mind about being bisexual”.

Throughout her career, Fox has also been an outspoken supporter for the LGBTQ+ community, with the actress using her platform to speak out against anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in 2019.

Prior to her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, Fox was married to Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares sons Noah, eight, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, four.