Megan Fox attends Grammys party with ‘broken wrist’ and ‘concussion’

Actor attended the event with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, who is nominated for an award

Louis Chilton
Sunday 05 February 2023 17:01
Behind the scenes as Grammy Awards gift bags are created

Megan Fox attended the annual pre-Grammys gala on Saturday with a broken wrist and concussion.

The 36-year-old actor described her injuries to fans on social media after the event, which was hosted by record producer Clive Davis.

“Off the plane with a broken wrist and a concussion straight to a Grammys party,” wrote Fox on Instagram.

The Transformers star did not offer any further explanation on the cause of her injuries.

The Independent has contacted Fox’s representative for further comment.

She was attending the awards ceremony with her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, who is nominated for Best Rock Album for his sixth studio record Mainstream Sellout.

Kelly, real name Colson Baker, has been dating Fox since May 2020.

Mainstream Sellout is competing against Dropout Boogie by The Black Keys, The Boy Named If by Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Crawler by IDLES, Patient Number 9 by Ozzy Osbourne, and Lucifer on the Sofa by Spoon.

Speaking on Instagram before the Grammys, he said: “Going into tomorrow, I just want to express gratitude. No matter what the outcome is, no matter if we win the Grammy, I am so happy to have been on journey exactly as how it has turned out.

“I’m grateful for you. I’m grateful for the family I’ve gained, friends, the shows, the laughs, the cries, all of that s***. It helped me push to be here to experience a moment like this. I mean we already won. We already won.”

You can keep up with the latest news from the Grammys here, where The Independent will be live-blogging the ceremony.

Much of the debate ahead of the event has centred on the battle between Adele and Beyoncé for Album of the Year, six years after Adele’s album 25 controversially beat out Beyoncé’s Lemonade.

