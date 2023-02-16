Machine Gun Kelly’s guitarist Sophie Lloyd addresses cheating accusations

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sophie Lloyd, the guitarist in Machine Gun Kelly’s band, has spoken out after fans accused her of causing the rumoured split between the rapper and his fiancée, Megan Fox.

Fox, 36, sparked speculation that her relationship with Kelly was over earlier this week, after she deleted all photos of him from her Instagram and later deactivated her account.

Some social media users suggested that Kelly, 32, was involved romantically with Lloyd, but the musician has now released a statement through her management team calling the accusations “meritless”.

“Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media,” the statement read.

“Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else.”

On Sunday (12 February), Fox posted a set of mirror selfies as well as a short clip of an envelope being burnt. She captioned the post with lyrics from Beyoncé’s 2016 song “Pray You Catch Me” that said: “You can taste the dishonesty/It’s all over your breath.”

One fan commented: “[Kelly] probably got with Sophie.” Fox responded: “Maybe I got with Sophie.”

She also unfollowed everyone she previously followed, including Kelly. However, three people remained on her Following list – Eminem, Timothée Chalamet and Harry Styles. Fox has since deleted her Instagram account.

People reported that the couple had a fight over the Super Bowl weekend and were not on speaking terms. A source was quoted as saying: “They have had issues in the past, but things seem pretty serious this time.”

However, Fox and Kelly were reportedly seen leaving a couple’s counselling office in California this week. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the couple walking out of the building together, with one image appearing to show Fox wiping her face.