Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Megan Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly have reportedly been spotted leaving a couple’s counselling office in California, after the actor sparked rumours that they had broken up.

Photographs of the couple, obtained by The Daily Mail, show Fox and Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, walking out of a building together but not holding hands.

One image appears to show Fox, 36, wiping her face as Kelly, 32, follows her out of the door. They were reported to have walked to the car park together, but left in separate cars.

Over the weekend, Fox deleted all photographs of Kelly from her Instagram account and shared a cryptic post suggesting he had been “dishonest” with her.

She sparked breakup rumours after posting several mirror selfies and a short clip of an envelope being burnt, accompanied by a lyric from Beyoncé’s “Pray You Catch Me”.

The lyrics read: “You can taste the dishonesty / It’s all over your breath.”

She later appeared to deactivate her Instagram account, which is still missing from the platform as of Wednesday (15 February).

According to People, the couple had a fight over the Super Bowl weekend that led to Fox removing her engagement ring.

The magazine quoted a source as saying: “Megan is very upset. They had a fight over the weekend and Megan won’t speak to him.

“They have had issues in the past, but things seem pretty serious this time.”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend Universal Music Group's 2023 After Party to celebrate the 65th Grammy Awards (Getty Images for Universal Music)

On Valentine’s Day, People quoted another source close to the couple as saying that Fox and Kelly were now “speaking and trying to work things out”.

They said that while Fox is “still upset” and “taking one day at a time”, she is not ready to “give up”.

“She was never one to casually date. She is with him because she believes it’s a long-term relationship. She isn’t just going to give up on their relationship,” the source said.

“There are trust issues and this causes conflict right now. Megan is taking one day at a time.”

Fox and Kelly met in 2020 while filming on the set of 2021 crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass. They announced their engagement in January 2022, less than two years after the Jennifer’s Body star ended her 10-year marriage to Brian Austin Green.

Last week, Fox attended a pre-Grammys gala with a broken wrist and a concussion, but did not explain how the injuries came about. She later attended the Grammys together with Kelly, who was nominated for best rock album.