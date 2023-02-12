Machine Gun Kelly says he was electrocuted on stage during Super Bowl weekend show

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Machine Gun Kelly has said he received an electric shock when performing during Super Bowl weekend.

The musician, real name Colson Baker, headlined the Coors Light Bird’s Nest concert series at Scottsdale’s 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open in Arizona on Friday (10 February).

Fans noticed that at one point during the concert, the 32-year-old’s hair stuck straight up leading many to speculate that he had been electrocuted.

The moment was captured on video by a concert-goer who shared the clip on social media, where it received attention from others.

Baker reposted the clip on his Instagram story, writing: “Yooo. I got electrocuted and my hair stood up.”

TMZ has confirmed that no medical assistance was needed at the scene. The musician went on to attend Drake’s Super Bowl party.

Baker’s fiancé Megan Fox has since prompted rumours that the couple have since broken up after she deleted all photos of Baker from her Instagram profile.

The Jennifer’s Body star also shared a cryptic caption on a photo posted on Sunday (12 February).

“You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath,” Fox captioned a photo of herself in a black outfit. The caption is lyrics from Beyonce’s song “Pray You Catch Me”.

The Super Bowl takes place on Sunday 12 February and will take place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Following in the footsteps of Lady Gaga and The Weeknd, Rihanna will be the next star to perform for the halftime show.

Here’s how you can watch the Super Bowl halftime show in the UK.