Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tom Grennan has been criticised over an “awkward” and “inappropriate” interaction with Ellie Goulding at the Brits.

The 2023 Brit Awards, hosted by Mo Gilligan, took place on Saturday night (11 February) at London’s O2 Arena.

Among the big winners of the night were Harry Styles – who won in all four of his nominated categories, including Best Album and Artist of the Year – and Wet Leg.

You can find the biggest talking points from the awards ceremony here, and the full list of winners here.

Goulding, 36, and Grennan, 27, presented the award for Best New Artist together.

Appearing on stage, Grennan asked: “Don’t I look good next to Ellie Goulding?”

Gesturing to the singer’s outfit, he said: “I love what you’re doing. Are they your real boobs?” Goulding was wearing a black top that was designed to appear sculpted to her chest.

“No, these are not,” replied the “Burn” singer who fans thought looked “uncomfortable” at the question.

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

She quipped: “I wish. Mine are a lot further apart. Sadly.” Grennan then apologised.

Grennan was criticised for his question by viewers on social media.

“Did this guy just ask Ellie Goulding if those are her real boobs?” questioned one person.

Another added: “Did Tom Grennan just ask Ellie Goulding if they were her real boobs?! What the actual f***.”

“Tom Grennan asking Ellie Goulding about her boobs,” said a third person. “It’s such a car crash.”

“Why oh why would Tom Grennan ask Ellie Goulding ‘are those your real boobs?’ How creepy & inappropriate,” said someone else.

Another added: “Tom Grennan asking Ellie Goulding if they were her real boobs while presenting an award was super weird, uncomfortable and creepy.”

“Tom Grennan thinking it was appropriate to ask Ellie Goulding if they were her real boobs, on the Brits stage, just gave me the quickest ick in a while,” said one person. “Like instantaneous sick in my mouth.”

It is unclear whether the remark in question was scripted or not.

The Independent has contacted representatives of Goulding and Grennan for comment.

Follow along with live updates from the Brits here and reactions here.