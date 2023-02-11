Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Happy Valley fans were stunned to see a familiar face at this year’s Brits awards ceremony.

The 2023 Brits took place on Saturday (11 February) at the O2 in London, United Kingdom.

Mo Gilligan returned as host for the second year in a row, after taking over presenting duties from Jack Whitehall in 2022.

The proceedings kicked off with a lively first performance of “As It Was” by Harry Styles, following which Aitch was announced as the winner of the R&B/Grime/Rap award.

Many eyes, however, were on the next prize – not because of the recipient but because of who was presenting the award.

ITV viewers were shocked to see Happy Valley star Rhys Connah take to the stage alongside Georgia May Jagger to present the International Artist award.

Connah recently starred in the much-anticipated fourth season of Happy Valley, returning to his role as Catherine’s (Sarah Lancashire) grandson Ryan.

Appearing on stage together, Jagger looked at her co-presenter and asked: “Bet you’re happy to be out of the valley?” after which Connah announced the nominees.

“Ryan Cawood from Happy Valley is at the Brits baby!” said one person on social media.

Another added: “Good to see Ryan out enjoying himself after his dad’s death last weekend.”

“Aww Rhys Connah presenting an award, we love to see it,” said a third person.

Beyoncé won the award, beating out Lizzo, Burna Boy, Kendrick Lamar, and Taylor Swift.

