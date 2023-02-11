Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1676150187

The Brits 2023 live updates: Mo Gilligan suffers possible autocue glitch as he introduces ‘Sam Capaldi’

Mo Gilligan is hosting the awards ceremony for a second time at the O2 Arena in London, with live performances from Sam Smith, Lizzo, Wet Leg and Harry Styles

Annabel Nugent,Maanya Sachdeva
Saturday 11 February 2023 21:16
Comments
Aitch wins Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act at 2023 Brit Awards

The biggest night in British music is finally here – the 2023 Brit awards.

For the first time ever, this year’s event is taking place on a Saturday night (11 February).

The Brits are being presented by returning host Mo Gilligan at the O2 Arena. The comedian took over hosting duties from Jack Whitehall last year.

For those not in attendance at tonight’s ceremony, viewers can tune in from home.

Red carpet coverage will begin on ITV2 from 7.30pm. Music fans will then have to switch over to ITV1 where the ceremony – including a number of confirmed live performances – will be broadcast from 8.30pm until 10.45pm.

Recommended

The full list of nominations were announced in January. Wet Leg, Harry Styles, Stormzy, Arctic Monkey, and The 1975 are among the acts up for some of the evening’s top prizes.

This is the second year that the Brits have introduced gender-neutral categories. There has been backlash, however, to the all-male contender list for this year’s Artist of the Year prize.

Follow along with live updates from the night here…

1676150187

The Brits 2023 Best New Artist is Wet Leg

Unless it’s a big US pop star it’s almost too easy to guess who’s winning what based on whether they bother to turn up. The Best New Artist prize of course goes to Wet Leg, following their lively and apparently Midsommar-inspired performance of “Chaise Longue”.

Roisin O'Connor11 February 2023 21:16
1676149801

Something’s up with Mo Gilligan’s autocue?!

I thought I misheard earlier but now I’m pretty sure Mo Gilligan introduced Wet Leg as “One Leg” earlier, because he just introduced Lewis as “Sam Capaldi”. Oh dear, I’m guessing there’s something up with the autocue... bit of an Anchorman moment.

Roisin O'Connor11 February 2023 21:10
1676149625

Salma Hayek presents award for Best Pop/R&B Act

Erm... so Salma Hayek is in the house? Presenting one of the more controversial categories, Best Pop/R&B. Basically, it’s very evident Pop needs to have its own category, as does R&B. Maybe a change for next year. But for now, the award goes to Harry Styles...

Roisin O'Connor11 February 2023 21:07
1676148995

Was that a subtle dig at Raye?

Becky Hill just did a big shout out to her record label, Polydor, which isn’t unusual in itself, but she specifically thanked them for supporting her new music. You might remember Raye’s own fallout with Polydor over her frustration at their apparent unwillingness to let her put out an album. She just scored a No 2 with her debut album... as an independent artist!

Roisin O'Connor11 February 2023 20:56
1676148671

Dance act goes to Becky Hill!

Wow, this is Becky Hill’s second prize in the category and she looks suitably emotional, getting a little wave of support from the lovely Sam Ryder on her way up to the stage.

Roisin O'Connor11 February 2023 20:51
1676148532

International Artist of the Year goes to... Beyonce!

Beating fellow heavyweights including Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Lizzo is Beyonce, who obviously isn’t here but she made a video message! And she’s looking forward to seeing us all on her mega world tour.

Roisin O'Connor11 February 2023 20:48
1676148358

Can’t see the woods for the trees

They appear to be buildng a forest onstage for whoever’s performing next - that’s a lot of foliage.

Roisin O'Connor11 February 2023 20:45
1676148146

Aitch speech has echoes of Harry Styles

Did Aitch watch Harry’s speech at the Grammys? Big echoes of “not many people like me...”

Roisin O'Connor11 February 2023 20:42
1676147976

The first award of the night goes to...

Cracking on with the first award of the night, for Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap, which goes to...

Aitch! Possibly a contentious one, given he was up against heavyweights including Stormzy and Dave.

Roisin O'Connor11 February 2023 20:39
1676147696

Album of the Year contender Harry Styles launches the 2023 Brit Awards with ‘As It Was'

Here he is, one of the most controversial Grammy-winners in recent years. Harry Styles is up for Album of the Year at the Brits too, along with Song of the Year and a couple more. Brit School attendees are going wild for his rendition of single “As It Was”, complete with a sequinned matador-style jacket. Hey, at least we’re not about to witness another revolving stage disaster.

Roisin O'Connor11 February 2023 20:34

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in