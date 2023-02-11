The Brits 2023 live updates: Mo Gilligan suffers possible autocue glitch as he introduces ‘Sam Capaldi’
Mo Gilligan is hosting the awards ceremony for a second time at the O2 Arena in London, with live performances from Sam Smith, Lizzo, Wet Leg and Harry Styles
The biggest night in British music is finally here – the 2023 Brit awards.
For the first time ever, this year’s event is taking place on a Saturday night (11 February).
The Brits are being presented by returning host Mo Gilligan at the O2 Arena. The comedian took over hosting duties from Jack Whitehall last year.
For those not in attendance at tonight’s ceremony, viewers can tune in from home.
Red carpet coverage will begin on ITV2 from 7.30pm. Music fans will then have to switch over to ITV1 where the ceremony – including a number of confirmed live performances – will be broadcast from 8.30pm until 10.45pm.
The full list of nominations were announced in January. Wet Leg, Harry Styles, Stormzy, Arctic Monkey, and The 1975 are among the acts up for some of the evening’s top prizes.
This is the second year that the Brits have introduced gender-neutral categories. There has been backlash, however, to the all-male contender list for this year’s Artist of the Year prize.
Follow along with live updates from the night here…
The Brits 2023 Best New Artist is Wet Leg
Unless it’s a big US pop star it’s almost too easy to guess who’s winning what based on whether they bother to turn up. The Best New Artist prize of course goes to Wet Leg, following their lively and apparently Midsommar-inspired performance of “Chaise Longue”.
Something’s up with Mo Gilligan’s autocue?!
I thought I misheard earlier but now I’m pretty sure Mo Gilligan introduced Wet Leg as “One Leg” earlier, because he just introduced Lewis as “Sam Capaldi”. Oh dear, I’m guessing there’s something up with the autocue... bit of an Anchorman moment.
Salma Hayek presents award for Best Pop/R&B Act
Erm... so Salma Hayek is in the house? Presenting one of the more controversial categories, Best Pop/R&B. Basically, it’s very evident Pop needs to have its own category, as does R&B. Maybe a change for next year. But for now, the award goes to Harry Styles...
Was that a subtle dig at Raye?
Becky Hill just did a big shout out to her record label, Polydor, which isn’t unusual in itself, but she specifically thanked them for supporting her new music. You might remember Raye’s own fallout with Polydor over her frustration at their apparent unwillingness to let her put out an album. She just scored a No 2 with her debut album... as an independent artist!
Dance act goes to Becky Hill!
Wow, this is Becky Hill’s second prize in the category and she looks suitably emotional, getting a little wave of support from the lovely Sam Ryder on her way up to the stage.
International Artist of the Year goes to... Beyonce!
Beating fellow heavyweights including Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Lizzo is Beyonce, who obviously isn’t here but she made a video message! And she’s looking forward to seeing us all on her mega world tour.
Can’t see the woods for the trees
They appear to be buildng a forest onstage for whoever’s performing next - that’s a lot of foliage.
Aitch speech has echoes of Harry Styles
Did Aitch watch Harry’s speech at the Grammys? Big echoes of “not many people like me...”
The first award of the night goes to...
Cracking on with the first award of the night, for Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap, which goes to...
Aitch! Possibly a contentious one, given he was up against heavyweights including Stormzy and Dave.
Album of the Year contender Harry Styles launches the 2023 Brit Awards with ‘As It Was'
Here he is, one of the most controversial Grammy-winners in recent years. Harry Styles is up for Album of the Year at the Brits too, along with Song of the Year and a couple more. Brit School attendees are going wild for his rendition of single “As It Was”, complete with a sequinned matador-style jacket. Hey, at least we’re not about to witness another revolving stage disaster.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies