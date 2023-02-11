Brit Awards 2023: The full list of winners from Beyoncé to Aitch
This is the first time the Brits are being held on a Saturday (11 February)
The 2023 Brit Awards are currently underway at the O2 Arena in London, and the ceremony is a star-studded affair.
Mo Gilligan returns to host the show for a second time. In 2022, the comedian took over from Jack Whitehall, who had presented the awards for four consecutive years.
Album of the Year nominees Harry Styles, Stormzy, and Wet Leg have all walked the red carpet, but the 1975 frontman Matty Healy was notably absent.
Healy became embroiled in controversy after he made a number of inflammatory remarks during an appearance on The Adam Friedland Show on Friday (10 February).
The top prize category – Artist of the Year – attracted widespread criticism this year after no women artists were nominated. The Brits scrapped gendered categories last year.
The evening kicked off with Jessie J presenting the Brit statuette to FLO, after the emerging R&B trip were named as the winners of the Rising Star award. The trio are the first group to win the award.
This puts them in the same category as Adele, Sam Smith, and Jessie, who are all previous winners.
Here is the full list of winners at theBrit Awards 2023, updated as they are announced over the night:
Album of the Year
The 1975 – Being Funny in a Foreign Language
Fred Again – Actual Life 3
Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Stormzy – This Is What I Mean
Wet Leg – Wet Leg
Artist of the Year
Central Cee
Fred Again
George Ezra
Harry Styles
Stormzy
British Group
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
Nova Twins
Wet Leg
Best New Artist
Kojey Radical
Mimi Webb
Rina Sawayama
Sam Ryder
Wet Leg
Song of the Year
Aitch and Ashanti – “Baby”
Cat Burns – “Go”
Dave – “Starlight”
Ed Sheeran and Elton John – “Merry Christmas”
Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal – “BOTA (Baddest of Them All)”
George Ezra – “Green Green Grass”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Lewis Capaldi – “Forget Me”
LF System – “Afraid to Feel”
Sam Smith and Kim Petras – “Unholy”
International Artist of the Year
Beyoncé – WINNER
Burna Boy
Kendrick Lamar
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
International Group of the Year
Blackpink
Drake and 21 Savage
First Aid Kit
Fontaines DC
Gabriels
International Song of the Year
Beyonce – “Break My Soul”
David Guetta and Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”
Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran – “Peru”
Cast of Disney’s Encanto – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Gayle – “ABCDEFU”
Jack Harlow – “First Class”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Lost Frequencies ft Calum Scott – “Where Are You Now”
One Republic – “I Ain’t Worried”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Genre categories (voted for by the public)
Alt/Rock
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Nova Twins
Tom Grennan
Wet Leg
Hip-hop/grime/rap
Aitch – WINNER
Central Cee
Dave
Loyle Carner
Stormzy
Dance
Becky Hill –WINNER
Bonobo
Calvin Harris
Eliza Rose
Fred Again
Pop/R&B
Harry Styles –WINNER
Cat Burns
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Sam Smith
The 2023 Brit Awards were held at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday 11 February
