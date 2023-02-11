Jump to content

Wet Leg say ‘f*** the Tories’ after winning Best Group at the Brit Awards

Indie band were among the biggest winners of the night

Roisin O'Connor
Saturday 11 February 2023 22:02
Wet Leg wins Best New Artist at Brit Awards 2023

Wet Leg got bleeped in the live broadcast of the 2023 Brit Awards after one of their bandmembers said “f*** the Tories” during their acceptance speech for Best Group.

The indie band had earlier won the prize for Best New Artist, and performed a rendition of their single “Chaise Longue”.

Accepting the Best Group prize, bassist Ellis Durand delivered the speech and ended with the quip “f*** the Tories” before leaving the stage to loud applause.

The “Chaise Longue” hitmakers beat The 1975, Arctic Monkeys, and Nova Twins to take home the Brit for British Group of the year.

Other winners on the night include Harry Styles, Becky Hill and Fontaines DC.

See the full list of winners here and follow live updates from the ceremony here.

The Brits 2023 were presented by returning host Mo Gilligan at the O2 Arena. The comedian took over hosting duties from Jack Whitehall last year.

