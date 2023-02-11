‘F*** the Tories’: Wet Leg musician sends expletive message at 2023 Brits

A musician for indie band Wet Leg was censored in the live broadcast of the 2023 Brit Awards after they said ‘f*** the Tories’ during their acceptance speech.

Bassist Ellis Durand sent the expletive message directed at the Conservative party after the band accepted the award for Best Group.

The group had earlier won the prize for Best New Artist, and performed a rendition of their single “Chaise Longue” at the event held at the O2.

