Some of the biggest names in music arrived at London’s O2 Arena for the 2023 Brit Awards, held on Saturday (11 February).

Nominees, performers, and presenters – including Harry Styles, Lizzo, and Wet Leg – all walked the red carpet, ahead of the live ceremony.

While lots of stars opted for flamboyant creations, some looks were bolder than others.

Here’s a recap of the most talked-about red carpet looks from the 2023 show:

Sam Smith

Sam Smith opted to wear a dramatic, custom, all-black latex jumpsuit by Indian-born designer and London College of Fashion graduate Harri (full name Harikrishnan Keezhathil Surendran Pillai).

Harri posted a picture of the full look on his Instagram shortly after Smith debuted the look on the red carpet.

Smith completed the outfit, which had them trending on Twitter, with a pair of black platform heels, gloves, and pearl earrings.

Sam Smith arrives for the Brit Awards ceremony (EPA)

Rina Sawayama

Japanese-British singer-songwriter and Best New Artist nominee Rina Sawayama walked the red carpet in a sheer, brown gown with a cape from Saint Laurent.

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

She accessorised the look with gold cuff bracelets and black heels.

Charli XCX

Charli XCX also wore a sheer gown, a white creation from Ludovic de Saint Sernin, for the Brits this year. She paired the sequinned outfit with jewellery by Swarovski, and finished her look with a dramatic winged eyeliner makeup look.

The “Used to Know Me” hitmaker was nominated in the Pop/R&B category.

Jessie J

Jessie J flaunted her baby bump in a red outfit as she walked the carpet at the awards. The singer-songwriter, who revealed the gender of her baby ahead of the ceremony on Saturday, opted for a red crop top, matching leggings, heels and gloves.

“Oh yeah, I’m having a boy,” Jessie J captioned a video of her getting dressed for the Brits and singing to her baby.

Jessie J at the 2023 Brit Awards (PA)

She wore her hair slicked back, and finished her outfit with a dramatic red coat.