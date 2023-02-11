Brits 2023 live updates: Taylor Swift and Cat Burns up for top prizes at tonight’s ceremony
Mo Gilligan will host the awards ceremony for a second time
The biggest night in British music is finally here – the 2023 Brit awards.
For the first time ever, this year’s event will take place on a Saturday night (11 February).
The Brits will be presented by returning host Mo Gilligan at the O2 Arena. The comedian took over hosting duties from Jack Whitehall last year.
For those not in attendance at tonight’s ceremony, viewers can tune in from home.
Red carpet coverage will begin on ITV2 from 7.30pm. Music fans will then have to switch over to ITV1 where the ceremony – including a number of confirmed live performances – will be broadcast from 8.30pm until 10.45pm.
The full list of nominations were announced in January. Wet Leg, Harry Styles, Stormzy, Arctic Monkey, and The 1975 are among the acts up for some of the evening’s top prizes.
The frontman of the latter band was recently embroiled in controversy over a podcast interview during which he and the hosts mocked Japanese, Hawaiian and Scottish people.
This is the second year that the Brits have introduced gender-neutral categories. There has been backlash, however, to the all-male contender list for this year’s Artist of the Year prize.
Follow along with live updates from the night here…
The 1975 frontman sparks backlash over podcast interview ahead of Brits appearance
Among this year’s nominees are The 1975, who are up for Album of the Year, British Group, and Alt/Rock (voted for by the public).
Their nomination, however, has been overshadowed by inflammatory remarks made by frontman Matty Healy.
Appearing on an episode of The Adam Friedland Show, Healy – the son of Denise Welch – and the hosts mocked Japanese, Hawaiian and Scottish people.
And...
Here’sThe Independent’s four-star review of Wet Leg’s self-titled debut album here...
Wet Leg are one of this year’s most-nominated acts
Recent Grammy winners Wet Leg emerged as one of this year’s most-nominated acts, earning four nods.
The Isle of Wight duo picked up two awards at the LA ceremony last week, and will be hoping to replicate their Grammys success tonight. You can read The Independent’s interview with Wet Leg here...
How to watch
For those not in attendance at the O2 tonight, you can tune into the awards show on ITV1 and ITV2.
Find out about timings and channels here...
Full list of nominees
This year’s nominees were announced in full last month.
Recent Grammy winners Wet Leg emerged as one of the most-nominated acts with four nods, alongside regular Brits attendee and Grammy Album of the Year winner, Harry Styles.
In the international categories, Irish rock group Fontaines DC can be found muscling up against K-pop stars Blackpink and hip-hop artists Drake and 21 Savage.
Read the full list of nominees here:
Tonight is the 2023 Brit awards... Stay up to date on all the live updates from the event right here.
