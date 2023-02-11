✕ Close Brits Awards 2022: Adele dominates the ceremony and other highlights

The biggest night in British music is finally here – the 2023 Brit awards.

For the first time ever, this year’s event will take place on a Saturday night (11 February).

The Brits will be presented by returning host Mo Gilligan at the O2 Arena. The comedian took over hosting duties from Jack Whitehall last year.

For those not in attendance at tonight’s ceremony, viewers can tune in from home.

Red carpet coverage will begin on ITV2 from 7.30pm. Music fans will then have to switch over to ITV1 where the ceremony – including a number of confirmed live performances – will be broadcast from 8.30pm until 10.45pm.

The full list of nominations were announced in January. Wet Leg, Harry Styles, Stormzy, Arctic Monkey, and The 1975 are among the acts up for some of the evening’s top prizes.

The frontman of the latter band was recently embroiled in controversy over a podcast interview during which he and the hosts mocked Japanese, Hawaiian and Scottish people.

This is the second year that the Brits have introduced gender-neutral categories. There has been backlash, however, to the all-male contender list for this year’s Artist of the Year prize.

Follow along with live updates from the night here…